Lotto agent, hotel manager, helping police to solve police woman’s murder

Two persons have been arrested in Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region to assist the Police investigate the death of policewoman.

Timothy Dampare, 50, lotto agent and Richard Nimo, 30, a hotel manager were arrested in connection with Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei’s murder at Nkawkaw.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Isaac Ken Yeboah, Director in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) , is therefore leading a technical team made up of the Crime Scene Managers and the Homicide Unit to get to the bottom of the alleged murder.

These were contained in a press release signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Samuel Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director General of the Police Police Affairs, and copied the media.

It said preliminary investigations established that Lance Corporal Sarah, left home, leaving the boyfriend, Dampare, under lock at her apartment at Nkawkaw on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

The deceased alone then drove a car, Hyundai Elantra with registration number GE 331-19, belonging to Dampare, to Misiho Hotel near Nkawkaw at around 12:00 hours for a short stay.

It said at around 07:00 hours, the same day, the hotel manager, Nimo, decided to check the deceased when he noticed there was no activity in the room and on entering the room, he found the deceased lying on the floor.

“The hotel manager then reported the incident to the Police, who on arrival, identified the deceased as a staff of the Nkawkaw Divisional Police Command and the Police team then visited the home of the deceased and noticed the apartment has been locked with Timothy Dampare in it, it added.”

“Two notes were found during police investigations: one was found at the scene of the alleged murder and the other on the balcony of the house of the deceased. The note reads “Dear Mr Timothy Dampare I told you I owe people money and you decided to help me and you have been with me in my house for one week now and you refused to help me so if anything happen, you have cause it.”

The press release said the Police called the deceased’s mobile number and an unknown male voice answered and informed the police that the deceased owed him GHS28,000.00 hence the seizure of the Hyundai Elantra vehicle.

“The Police is doing everything possible to track the whereabouts of the Hyundai Elantra vehicle used by the deceased and her mobile phone and apprehend the suspect,” it continued.

The Police are also appealing to members of the public to provide vital information to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of the policewoman.