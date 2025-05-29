Louisa Annan Declares God’s Presence In New Single “He’s With Me”

Renowned gospel singer, songwriter, and preacher Louisa Annan has kicked off 2025 with the release of her powerful new single, “He’s With Me.” This uplifting track is a heartfelt celebration of the presence of God and its unmatched ability to bring healing, hope, and salvation to all who believe.

Designed to stir reflection and worship, “He’s With Me” draws listeners into the comforting and transformative presence of Christ. Released during the Easter season, the song echoes the core message of the Gospel—God’s enduring love and redemptive grace through Jesus.

With its inspiring lyrics and moving melody, “He’s With Me” is poised to become a staple in gospel worship settings and personal moments of faith throughout the year. This release marks a defining moment in Louisa Annan’s ministry through music, as fans anticipate even more anointed sounds to come.

“He’s With Me” is now available on all major streaming platforms, inviting listeners to experience the joy, strength, and peace found in the powerful name of Jesus.

Listen on all platforms here https://ffm.to/bc5c9c04043a459d84897a625d6f017b