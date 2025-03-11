Louisa Annan Teams Up With Joe Mettle On Her Song “We Love You”

Renowned Ghanaian-based UK Gospel singer, songwriter, performer and preacher, Louisa Annan has released another heart touching gospel song “We Love You ” featuring Joe Mettle . The soul-stirring track has captivated listeners around the world.

“We Love You” by Louisa Annan is available on her channel on YouTube. Fans and music enthusiasts can watch an immersive visual experience that perfectly complements the uplifting and motivating vibes of the song.

For those eager to listen to “We Love You” the single is already available on all major streaming platforms. So, gear up to enjoy the audio.

As Louisa Annan gears up to bless her audience with captivating visuals, “We Love You” is not just a song; it’s a gift that uplifts spirits and inspires souls.

Don’t miss out this remarkable work of art.