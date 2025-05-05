Louisa Annan to Release “He’s With Me” on May 18

Popular UK-based Ghanaian songwriter, preacher, and performing artiste Louisa Annan is set to captivate music enthusiasts with her latest creation, titled “He’s With Me”. The much-anticipated release is scheduled for May 18, 2025.

The upcoming single has already generated excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. Many are calling it a potential milestone in Louisa Annan’s musical journey, as she continues to push the boundaries of gospel music with her unique blend of cultural and spiritual expression.

“He’s With Me” promises to resonate deeply with audiences across the globe, marking a bold new chapter in Louisa Annan’s evolving artistry. With its heartfelt message and rich musicality, the song is poised to make a lasting impact.

Stay tuned for the release on May 18 and prepare to be inspired by the multifaceted talent of Louisa Annan.