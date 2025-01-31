“Lova Boy Era”: Mr Drew announces date for EP release

Multiple-award-winning Ghanaian singer, Mr Drew has announced his upcoming EP – “Lova Boy Era”, alongside the cover art of the project. Pre-save “Lova Boy Era” EP here: https://onerpm.link/lovaboyera

The EP which has been in the works since 2024, sees the light of day on 12th February, 2025. This follows months of teasing, geared towards the release of the project.

In a post on social media Mr Drew revealed the artwork alongside the release date. “My Debut Ep 💿, LOVA BOY ERA 🎈12th FEBRUARY 2025. ANTICIPATE 🥰. Big thanks to everyone who worked on this project 🙏🏾 Cover art by @_byhashim Cc @biglalaent, Pre-save LINK IN BIO 🔗”

Although, just the artwork is out so far, fans should expect some incredible collection of songs alongside some well curated features.

With the title being “Lova Boy Era”, fans are also eagerly expecting a collection of love songs, which will drive them madly in love.