Love During Migration

When Josué and Yesenia left Central America in 2018 seeking a better life in the United States, they never imagined they would find love and an unexpected new home in northern Mexico.

Josué, from Honduras, and Yesenia, from El Salvador, met in Celaya, Guanajuato, in central Mexico. Their paths crossed after joining one of the groups of mostly Central American migrants aiming to reach the US-Mexico border.

“At the Celaya shelter, I was in charge of cooking. That’s how we met. From there, we started talking, he asked me out and I said ‘Yes,’” says Yesenia.

Josué and Yesenia found an unexpected home and new opportunities in Mexicali, in the state of Baja California in Northwestern Mexico. Photo: IOM/Sara Salazar

The newly wed couple is building a support network in their new home. They have good Mexican friends and neighbours and are protected by social security. Photo: IOM/Sara Salazar

Five years after that chance meeting, the couple decided to tie the knot with the assistance of the Consular Fair in Mexicali, an initiative by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to help migrants with their legal paperwork.

Like millions of people around the world, Josué and Yesenia faced serious challenges related to legal identity – they didn’t carry proper ID documentation when they embarked on their journey.