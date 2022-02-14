LOVE Is A Relationship And Its Name Is Jesus – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), has advised that should any believer wants to put a band round his or her wrist, it should be the LOVE of God as was commanded in Deuteronomy 6: 8 “Tie them as symbols on your hands and bind them on your foreheads. Write them on the doorframes of your houses and on your gates.”

According to him, that is the Commandment God has given to his people, which runs down from the days of our forefathers.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah was preaching during the Church’s Valentine Sunday Service where he indicated that the book of Deuteronomy is explicit on the Commandment of Love that God gave to His people.

He said, “Hear, Israel, and be careful to obey so that it may go well with you and that you may increase greatly in a land flowing with milk and honey, just as the Lord, the God of your ancestors, promised you.”

He stressed that, for God to put emphasis on “Hear, O Israel,” shows how important what God has to say to his people was and that what God wanted to Command His people was for them to Love HIM and Love One Another.

The Bible says, God commanded His people telling them that, “The Lord our God, the Lord is one. Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength. These commandments that I give you today are to be on your hearts. Impress them on your children. Talk about them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up.”

He said, “The weakness of God is Love,” and that the Love of God and one another transcends every commandment there are in the Bible.

He pointed out that out of the 616 Commandments that God gave to His people in the Bible; none is so powerful and important to God than LOVE.

“In the Old Testament Love was the law and a commandment, but in the New Testament LOVE is a relationship and its name is Jesus. In the New Testament God is not forcing man to love, He came down to Love us, unlike the Old Testament where we were forced under the law to Love,” he explained.

He however stressed that Africans have allowed themselves to be deceived by European Gospel which is contradicting what God handed over to our forefathers.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said European Gospel can never save us as Africans because, European Gospel is for Europeans and African Gospel is for Africans.

“Africa Gospel tells us that when we marry, we marry the whole family including brothers, sisters, everybody in the two families. But European Gospel is telling us that when you marry, it is now you and your wife only. This is Rubbish,” he said.

He said the Bible made it clear that God’s message to His people is for them to follow the Gospel of their forefathers and if they do so, they will increase in life.

“Don’t pick a scripture and make it your doctrine. Don’t pick a text without understanding its context, background and history and don’t be listening to narrow-minded people when it comes to the Word of God,” he advised.

He however averred that Valentine is a reminder of the Love of God and that Love is the strongest weapon.

“In the midst of your enemies it takes nothing but love to survive,” he said.

He also mentioned that Valentine is a great opportunity to celebrate love, whether it is for family, friends, lovers, or neighbors because Jesus said that people would know us by our love.

1 Corinthians 13:4-8 : “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, and always perseveres. Love never fails”.

He said Love does no harm to a neighbor. Therefore love is the fulfillment of the law/commandment which God gave to our forefathers.

“And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love (1 Corinthians 13:13).”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said for us to Love God, we must Keep His Commandments; which are all summed up in nothing but in LOVE.

