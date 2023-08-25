Love Island USA S5 is now streaming on Showmax

The first 15 episodes of Love Island USA S5 start streaming on Showmax this Friday, 25 August 2023, with new episodes every Friday.

A group of gorgeous singles will take over a picturesque villa in Fiji for six weeks of sun, beaches, endless smooching and parties in the hopes of finding love and walking away with a whopping $100 000 (around R1.9 million at the current exchange rate).

Season 5 is hosted by Teen Choice winner Sarah Hyland (Haley in Modern Family), with Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix making an appearance as a guest host in the first week.

The stunning cast includes 25-year-old Vickala aka”Kay Kay”, an East Texas native who says her upbringing was anything but “city girl.” From cruising through the mud on four-wheelers to riding horses in the streets with no saddle, she describes her upbringing as “down and dirty” in the best way possible. Her dating life has not been rosy though; she recently dated a man who secretly had a wife and two kids.

Among others, look out for 27-year-old Destiny Davis, a microbiologist who likes to take charge in her relationships; 23-year-old manager Carsten Bergesen; and 28-year-old author and wrestler Victor Gonzalez.

It’s not just their fellow Islanders they’ll have to impress, though. To have a real shot at finding their happy ending and winning the lucrative cash prize, the singletons have to impress the audience – as they will be the ones deciding who wins and who gets booted off the island.

Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new “bombshells” arrive throughout the season, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.

On Friday, Showmax is also releasing Love Island UK S9, which was filmed in Franschhoek. Showmax is also home to Love Island UK S10 and the first four seasons of Love Island Australia.

Other reality series currently charting on Showmax include the Showmax Originals The Mommy Club and This Body Works For Me, Moja Love’s Abo Auntie, and Mzansi Magic’s I’m With Your Ex S1, where comedian Eugene Khoza helps those who have found love with their friends’ or family members’ former partners to break the news and deal with the fall-out.