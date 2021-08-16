Love turns bloody at Appollo community in Takoradi

The incessant calls of a would-be in-law to end eight years relationship of her daughter has turned bloody in the Appollo community in the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region.

The said in-law, Madam Elizabeth Nkrumah, 66, according to an eye witness account has never been in favour of the relationship between Emmanuel Kwofie, 33, a chop bar operator, now deceased and her daughter who is a training college graduate.

The persistent resistance which might have angered, frustrated and shattered the love dream of the Man resulted in him shooting the-would- be mother in-law to death and also shooting himself in the abdomen leading to his death.

The daughter (whose name being withheld for security reasons) is however in safe keep of the Police, while the whole Community is in a state of shock and anguish over the bizarre incident.

The partners have a child between them.

Some residents the GNA spoke with attributed the killing to the many years of love enjoyed by the parties and the anxiety to boycott such love affair on the basis of money, educational background and ethnicity.

Meanwhile, Mr. Alfred Hughes, a broadcaster and Historian called on parents to avoid the interference in their children’s relationship.

“As parents, you can only give the best of advise… eight years journey is a long one,” he added.

The Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Olivia Adiku who confirmed the story, said the gun had been retrieved and the bodies have been taken to the morgue for preservation and further investigation.