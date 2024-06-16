Love Your Fathers And Be Blessed – Apostle Spokwel

Children have been advised to honor their fathers, irrespective of their life status, to attract blessings.

Delivering a special message to commemorate this year’s Father’s Day celebration in Agona Swedru in the Central Region, the General Overseer of the Overcomers Royal Sanctuary (ORS), Apostle Joshua Kobina Darkoh Spokewel warns that no child can battle the father and win, irrespective of his weakness.

According to him, fathers are endowed with the divine power to bless or curse their children which makes them feel bitter in heart, and therefore it behooves every child to honor their father.

He however urged all fathers not to shirk their responsibility, so as not to provoke their children’s anger.

About Father’s Day

Father’s Day is a holiday honoring one’s father, as well as fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society. The holiday complements similar celebrations honoring family members, such as Mother’s Day and, in some countries, Siblings Day, and Grandparents’ Day. The day is held on various dates worldwide, and different regions maintain their traditions of honoring fatherhood.

In Catholic countries of Europe, it has been celebrated on 19 March as Saint Joseph’s Day since the Middle Ages. In the United States, Father’s Day was founded in the state of Washington by Sonora Smart Dodd in 1910.

Father’s Day is a recognized public holiday in Lithuania and some parts of Spain and was regarded as such in Italy until 1977.

It is a national holiday in Estonia, Samoa, and equivalently in South Korea, where it is celebrated as Parents’ Day.

Sikhs celebrate Father’s Day (ਪਿਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ) on 29 December, the birthday of Guru Gobind Singh.

In Ghana, Father’s Day is not yet official and is not a public holiday, but most people indicate that it is on the third Sunday of June.