Loversgh Network Unveils ‘’The 1st African Awards’’

LoversGh Network (Radio and Broadcasting company) today has unveiled its new scheme ‘’1st African Awards’’ in partnership with Atinka TV centered on promoting the true heritage of Africa thus through Arts, Culture, and Music.

The company is noted to have hosted several great projects in this country like the Ashaiman Excellence Awards which is the talk of the town at the moment, and several other contest and games. And this been one of its main company focused objective to develop, promote and grow brands together.

‘’THE 1st AFRICAN AWARDS’’ will begin with Nominations Opening to the general public via website https://1stafricanawards.com from 1st November to 31st November.

The scheme welcomes a six board member team from various industrial sectors in respect that will chair up for all proceedings, Review and planning of the event.

Nominations Opening and Filing will last for a duration of one month, after selected nominees will be screened and then begin the next stage of the contest with public voting.

We looking at making this event one top notch to be hosted annually in the country, the scheme will be aired live on most national stations and will also welcome a lot from other countries on that great night of celebrating and rewarding these various brands.

The theme for this year’s edition is “Discovering to Build Talents; a veritable tool for Nation Development”. We are trusting God and making all efforts that this scheme will be powered with support to make it a success too

Officially as Ghana remains it host for the first time, 1st African Awards will be hosted here for the first time and then extends it wings across the rest African countries too under one umbrella.

Future Kynn (Isaac Newton Worwornyo), CEO of LoversGh Network Ltd the brain behind the event, said this initiative came up very long but it a process triggered with time. Our Company is opened to all stakeholders, Investors and Sponsors who would love to partner with us to also contribute to this great dream we have to support our industry.