Low-cost South African airline expanded from Johannesburg to Maputo

FlySafair, the South African low-cost airline, inaugurated four new routes Thursday, including flights between Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city, and Maputo, the capital of East Africa’s Mozambique, as part of its international expansion strategy, the carrier said.

The company said it has already transported over 30 million passengers, and operates domestic flights within South Africa, connecting eight different cities, as well as international flights to Mauritius and Zanzibar, Tanzania.

In the first week of October, the company expanded its route network by adding flights from Johannesburg to Livingstone, Harare, Victoria Falls, and, of course, Maputo, the airline said.

The maiden FlySafair flight to Mozambique departed Thursday at 18:20 local time from Johannesburg, landing in Maputo approximately one hour and 10 minutes later. The airline has scheduled flights for Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

“FlySafair is a South African low-cost airline that commenced its operations in October 2014 and is expanding its route network to neighboring countries in southern Africa.

The airline is part of Safair Operations, a leading provider of specialized aviation services in Africa since its establishment in 1965,” said the carrier.