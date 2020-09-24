The ongoing nationwide voter register exhibition continues to record low turnout in the Abuakwa North Constituency.

When the Ghana News Agency visited some polling centres in the constituency on Thursday, the seventh-day of the exercise, it observed that the turnout was low and exhibition officers were having a field day.

However, the GNA observed that all the centres visited were observing the COVID-19 protocols with veronica buckets provided for washing hands and sanitizers, whiles all the officers were wearing face masks and observing the social distancing protocol.

At the Kunkurantumi Town Council Hall polling station, about 51 out of the 557 voters had come to check their names in the register, at Town Council hall polling station 2, 41 voters out of 398 had checked their names in the register, Dobo polling 2 polling station also had 59 out of 402 had checked their names.

The other exhibition centres including Christech SRC block, Ayigbe town, Ati New Tafo 2, CMB Shed, Feden Primary School polling centres all at New Tafo had registered low numbers, as at the seventh day of the exercise.

None of the centres had recorded any objection, deleting of unqualified or minors from the register by any of the political parties at the time of the visit