Low vaccination rate to hit revenues in 2021 – Kenya Airways

Africa’s low vaccination rate is expected to negatively impact Kenya Airways’ revenues in 2021, an official said on Thursday.

Allan Kilavuka, CEO of Kenya Airways said that the current upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the continent coupled with low vaccination rates has contributed to low passenger traffic from Africa to other markets like Europe who have issued or extended stringent travel restrictions on travelers from African countries in a measure to prevent the spread of the new COVID-19 variants.

“As a result, a total of 0.8 million passengers were uplifted during the first half of 2021, a 20 percent decline in comparison to a similar period in the previous year,” Kilavuka said during an investor briefing in Nairobi for the release of financial results for the six-month period ending June.

He added that the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines in the African continent remains low with less than 2 percent of its residents having received the vaccine while in other markets high vaccination levels have allowed progressive reopening of their economies.

The national flag carrier said that it is positioning itself to be the transporter and distributor of choice for COVID-19 vaccines across Africa.

Hellen Mathuka, chief financial officer of Kenya Airways said that currently 10 percent of the airline’s revenue is from domestic flights, 50 percent from Africa and the rest is long haul flights outside of Africa. Enditem