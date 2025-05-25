Lower-Income Nations Pledge Record $250M for Immunization Programs

Lower-income countries supported by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, contributed a historic $255 million toward their immunization programs in 2024, marking a 19% annual increase driven largely by domestic funding.

This milestone, announced at a World Health Assembly side event co-hosted by Gavi and Côte d’Ivoire, underscores growing national commitments to sustainably finance vaccinations, with 84% of contributions sourced locally. By 2026–2030, these countries are projected to cover nearly half of vaccination costs—$4 billion—for programs initially supported by Gavi.

Despite economic and political challenges, all eligible countries met 2024 co-financing obligations, excluding six granted waivers due to humanitarian crises. Nations like Central African Republic, Chad, Haiti, and Mali prioritized immunization even amid instability. Côte d’Ivoire’s Health Minister Pierre Dimba praised Gavi’s model for fostering autonomy: “It helps countries like ours move toward greater self-reliance.” Indonesia, now a Gavi donor after transitioning from recipient status, exemplifies this shift, with Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin noting the Alliance’s role in building resilient health systems.

Gavi CEO Dr. Sania Nishtar highlighted the “unparalleled” emphasis on sustainability, citing increased domestic investments as critical to global health security. The Alliance seeks $9 billion in donor funding for its 2026–2030 strategy, aiming to expand vaccine coverage, stockpile pandemic-ready supplies, and combat infectious diseases. As lower-income nations gradually assume financial responsibility, Gavi’s co-financing policy continues to bridge gaps, ensuring equitable access to immunization amid rising global health threats.