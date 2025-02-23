Lower Kenkey Prices and End Political Targeting: NPP Critic Demands Economic Relief Over ‘House Raids’

Ellen Ama Daaku, a prominent communicator for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), has launched a scathing critique of the government’s handling of Ghana’s economic crisis, urging leaders to prioritize lowering food prices rather than pursuing what she called “political vendettas.”

Her remarks follow a controversial raid on the Cantonments residence of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, an incident critics argue underscores misplaced priorities amid mounting public hardship.

Speaking on Asaase Radio, Daaku condemned the February 11, 2025, operation at Ofori-Atta’s home, where a group of 12 individuals—including personnel in military and police uniforms—reportedly entered the property while the former minister was abroad for medical treatment. His wife and family members were present during the incident, which has sparked accusations of intimidation. “Ghanaians voted for a reset of the economy, not for state resources to be wasted raiding people’s homes,” Daaku asserted, referencing the governing party’s campaign slogan.

The NPP figure dismissed the government’s focus on past administrations, insisting voters care only about immediate relief. “You were elected to fix the economy, to ensure a bag of kenkey sells for GH¢1 again—not to send ‘Jakpa’ to harass citizens,” she said, alluding to alleged state-backed operatives. Her plea for cheaper kenkey, a staple food, resonated with widespread frustration over inflation, which has seen prices for basic goods soar beyond the reach of many households.

Daaku’s criticism reflects deepening public anger over Ghana’s economic stagnation. The country’s currency, the cedi, has plummeted in value over the past year, while fuel and food costs remain volatile. The raid on Ofori-Atta’s home—a figure synonymous with the previous NPP administration’s economic policies—has further polarized discourse. Supporters of the former minister allege political persecution, while government officials have yet to clarify the raid’s purpose or legality.

Analysts suggest Daaku’s rebuke taps into a broader sentiment: citizens feel abandoned by leaders more focused on infighting than actionable solutions. “When a bag of kenkey costs GH¢15 and families skip meals, symbolic raids on opposition figures only deepen distrust,” said Kwame Asare, an Accra-based economist. “The government must address whether this was a legitimate operation or a distraction from failed promises.”

The incident also raises questions about the role of security forces in politically charged investigations. Civil society groups have called for transparency, warning that blurring the lines between law enforcement and partisan agendas risks eroding democratic norms. Meanwhile, informal traders and market women interviewed in Accra echoed Daaku’s demands. “We need affordable food, not drama in big men’s houses,” said Adwoa Mensah, a kenkey seller in Makola Market. “Politicians forget we’re starving while they chase each other.”

As pressure mounts, the government faces a critical test. With elections approaching in 2025, Daaku’s challenge—to slash kenkey prices to GH¢1—has become a rallying cry for critics who argue that economic relief, not political theater, should define this administration’s legacy. For now, Ghanaians await answers—both about the raid and the rising cost of survival.