Lower West Akim MCE gets the nod

The President’s Nominee for MCE of the Lower West Akim Municipal Assembly, Mr Seth Oduro Boadu, has been confirmed by the Assembly.

He obtained 34 out of the 47 votes to secure the two-thirds majority threshold, for his confirmation as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.

Thirteen members of the Assembly voted against the Nominee.

Mr.Oduro Boadu was later sworn into office for another four-year term, by the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Seth Acheampong, who administered the Oaths of Office and Secrecy.

In a brief speech, the Regional Minister thanked the Electoral officers, the Assembly members and all stakeholders for ensuring a free, fair and peaceful election.

He urged members of the Assembly to bury their individual and partisan differences, and forge ahead in unity, for the growth and development of the area and Ghana as a whole.

“The beauty of democracy is to agree to disagree, to make progress”, he stated.

Responding to his confirmation, Mr.Oduro Boadu expressed his appreciation to all stakeholders for the honour done him, and pledged his commitment to the accelerated development agenda for the municipality.

The Presiding Member (PM) for the Assembly, Mr.George Yirenkyi Kissiedu, said what matters most was the development of the area, but not who voted for or against the Nominee.

He, therefore, urged members of the Assembly, to put past behind them and come together in good strength to prosecute the development programmes for the municipality.

Heads of Department, NPP Regional and Constituency Executives, were among the dignitaries who graced the occasion with their presence.