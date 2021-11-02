Loyal customers of MTN Ghana win five brand new saloon cars

MTN Ghana has presented five brand new Eighth Generation Hyundai Sonata Vehicles to the first set of winners of the [email protected] Mega Promo.

The winners drawn from data collated from the first month of the promotion consist of three national and two regional winners selected from the Ashanti and Ahafo Regions.

They are Mr Kofi Anane, Mr Boakye-Yiadom Osei Owusu, Miss Grace Amoah, Mr Eric Osei Agyeman and Miss Angela Dodzi Bakah.

According to a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, about 200 customers also received cash prizes amounting GHC5,000, while 8,000 customers received airtime.

The statement expressed MTN Ghana’s commitment to continue to brighten the lives of customers beyond the provision of distinct Customer Experience and telecommunication services.

Noel Ganson, the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana said, “the Silver Jubilee celebration could not be complete without recognizing the significant contribution of our numerous Customers to the success of the company.

“With you, our customers, we have been able to build a formidable business that provides value.

“The journey of rewarding 25 customers with the Hyundai Sonata, cash and airtime has just begun, therefore, all customers should take the MTN @25 Mega promotion seriously to benefit,” he added.

Rehina Adams, Showroom Manager of Hyundai Motors and Investments Ghana Limited, said eighth Generation Sonata’s features include ‘Push to Start, Remote Start Ignition, Voice Command Control and Shift by Wire Button’.

Other features include Reverse Camera and Reverse Sensors, Touch Screen with Internal Memory and Leather Seats.

“Angela Dodzi Bakah, one of the winners from the Ashanti region, expressed her delight in emerging as one of the winners and urged other users of MTN to be optimistic about winning.

“I am very delighted. I joined the promo by doing more with MTN. I did more transactions and bought a lot of airtime and a bundle. Initially, I thought it wasn’t real but winning this car has increased my confidence in MTN promotions. I encourage all Customers to subscribe to the promo and win big,” the statement indicated.

MTN launched its 25th anniversary mega consumer promotion in August to reward Customers for their loyalty to the brand.

The points–based promotion which ended on October 31, was designed to reward all Prepaid and eligible Post-paid Subscribers (existing and new) based on their usage of products and services across MTN platforms.