Loyalist Rallies Behind Ousted Ghana MP Amid Claims of Betrayal

The bitter aftermath of Ghana’s 2024 elections has reignited debates about political loyalty and the personal cost of public service, as allies of former Sissala East MP Alhaji Amidu Chinnia push back against what they call a campaign of “propaganda and treachery” that cost him his seat.

In an impassioned open letter, Bawah Chakilia Latif, Chinnia’s former special assistant, paints a portrait of a leader undone not by failed policies but by a toxic blend of opposition mudslinging and internal betrayal—a narrative that underscores the volatile dynamics of Ghana’s grassroots politics.

Chinnia, who served as Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources until his December 2024 electoral defeat, is framed by Latif as a rare breed in Ghanaian politics: a consensus-builder who prioritized development over division. The letter credits him with revitalizing the Sissala East Constituency through infrastructure projects and inclusive governance, contrasting this with what it describes as an opposition strategy focused on “insults, lies, and personality attacks” rather than substantive debate. Yet critics argue such defenses gloss over deeper voter discontent in a region grappling with unemployment and uneven resource allocation.

Latif’s missive reveals the visceral toll of political downfall, alleging that “fair-weather friends” abandoned Chinnia post-defeat—a common refrain in Ghana’s patronage-driven system, where allegiances often hinge on power access. The former MP’s refusal to retaliate against detractors, even those “surviving on [his] generosity,” is held up as evidence of moral fortitude. However, political analysts note that such stoicism can also signal strategic weakness in a landscape where clout is fiercely contested.

The letter’s release coincides with broader soul-searching within Ghana’s New Patriotic Party (NPP), to which Chinnia belongs, following a string of local election losses. While Latif insists history will vindicate his mentor, the episode raises uncomfortable questions: Can integrity outweigh incumbency in Ghana’s rough-and-tumble politics? And does the lionization of ousted leaders risk obscuring the need for systemic reform?

For now, Chinnia’s legacy remains contested. To loyalists, he embodies principled leadership; to opponents, a cautionary tale. But as Latif’s plea for recognition makes clear, in Ghana’s political arena, the battle over narratives outlives the ballot box.