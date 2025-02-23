Loyalty Over Party: How Akufo-Addo’s Stance and Internal Feuds Sank NPP’s 2024 Bid

A scathing internal review of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2024 electoral collapse has pinpointed Former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s unwavering loyalty to Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and deepening factional rifts as pivotal factors in the party’s historic defeat.

The report, compiled by the NPP’s post-election committee, exposes a leadership crisis that alienated voters and splintered the party’s core support base, particularly in its Ashanti Region stronghold.

Central to the fallout was Akufo-Addo’s refusal to dismiss Ofori-Atta, his cousin and long-time ally, despite mounting pressure from within the party. In 2022, 87 NPP MPs—overwhelmingly from the Ashanti Region—publicly demanded the finance minister’s removal, citing economic mismanagement and constituent anger over rising living costs. But the president’s dismissal of their calls, described in the report as “defiant and tone-deaf,” signaled a preference for personal allegiance over party survival. Critics argue the move crystallized a perception of an isolated leadership disconnected from grassroots realities.

The backlash was swift and divisive. MPs who challenged Ofori-Atta’s retention faced alleged retaliation, with some stripped of ministerial roles or sidelined in their constituencies. This purge exacerbated long-simmering tensions between the party’s Ashanti bloc and a faction dubbed the “Akyem Mafia”—a term critics used to accuse Akufo-Addo of favoring loyalists from his Eastern Region roots. The report underscores how this regional rift eroded trust, with Ashanti members claiming systemic marginalization despite the area’s traditional role as the NPP’s electoral backbone.

One of the most contentious episodes was the ousting of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the party’s respected parliamentary leader and Suame MP. His forced resignation, reportedly orchestrated to placate rival factions, backfired spectacularly. His replacement, a Central Region MP, failed to galvanize support, further weakening the party’s legislative cohesion and public image. Analysts suggest the move symbolized a broader pattern of punitive leadership that prioritized control over consensus.

The case of Obuasi West MP Kweku Kwarteng, a former deputy finance minister, further illustrates the internal chaos. Despite stepping down from his role to chair Parliament’s Finance Committee—a move framed as a party compromise—Kwarteng was abruptly removed months later under unclear circumstances. The decision incited local fury, with constituents nearly blocking his re-nomination. The incident, the report notes, exposed a disconnect between party elites and grassroots supporters, who felt their voices were being stifled.

Political observers say the NPP’s implosion offers a cautionary tale for ruling parties across Africa, where centralized leadership and factional loyalty often trump institutional integrity. “This wasn’t just an electoral loss; it was a collapse of governance ethos,” remarked Kwesi Prempeh, executive director of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development. “When leaders conflate personal loyalty with national or party interest, they risk sacrificing both.”

The report’s findings also raise uncomfortable questions about succession politics within the NPP. With the party now in opposition, tensions persist over whether it can reconcile its fractured factions or will remain trapped in cycles of recrimination. For many voters, the lesson is clear: leadership that ignores internal dissent and public discontent does so at its peril. As Ghana’s political landscape evolves, the NPP’s 2024 defeat may well be remembered not just as a failure of strategy, but as a reckoning for autocratic tendencies in democratic systems.