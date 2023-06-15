LPG price to drop by 7.0% – LPG Marketers Association

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is anticipated to decrease starting June 16, 2023, by around 7.0%.

According to the LPG Marketers Association, the 10% decrease in the commodity’s price on the global market is the reason for the reduction.

Despite the cedi experiencing a decrease in value, Gabriel Kumi, the vice president of the LPG Marketers Association, mentioned that the decrease in crude oil and finished goods prices on the global market should lead to a 7.0% decrease in the local market price.

Previously, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers had forecast a slight rise in the prices of petrol and diesel while anticipating that the price of LPG would remain unchanged for the upcoming two-week period.