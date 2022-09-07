LPG re-filling outlets without safety control systems to be closed down

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced it will soon undertake a nationwide exercise to close Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) re-filling stations operating without improved safety control systems.

The exercise, according to Mr William Hayfron-Acquah, the Director, Field Operations, EPA aimed at helping to protect not only the lives of the public but also attendants and managers at the LPG selling outlets.

Mr Hayfron-Acquah was speaking at a training workshop on environmental, safety and international best practices for managers of LPG re-filling stations in Techiman, Bono East Region.

The EPA in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service, Factory Inspectorate Division of the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority organised the two-day workshop.

Mr Hayfron-Acquah said between 2015 and 2019 about 90 people died and 400 others sustained burns through LPG explosions at various re-filling stations in the country.

He said LPG explosion-related deaths were unacceptable, hence the need for the Agency to ensure that the new guideline for LPG operations in the country was enforced.

Mr Hayfron-Acquah said the EPA and its partner agencies had also intensified training for the operators, saying soon operators who did not have the Agency’s approved certification would also not be allowed to operate.

He added similar training had been held for operators in Accra, Kumasi, Sunyani, Takoradi, Koforidua and other cities and towns to enlighten the operators on basic standards, safety, and other practices.

Mr Bright Anthony Duah, the Bono East Regional Director of the EPA advised the participants to take the training seriously and go back to implement the knowledge they acquired to bring about positive change in their workplaces.