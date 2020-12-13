The promotion of international boxing returns to Nigeria tonight at the Sheraton Hotel in Lagos.

Some inspirational words of appreciation were delivered after the weigh-in by the President of Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC).

The bill is packed with some of Nigeria’s best boxers who are expected to excite in the bouts as well as two brilliant Ghanaian pugilists.

There would be a10 Rounds Super-middleweight Contest between Isaac Ekpo (32-4-0-25 KOs) 176.3 Ibs/ 80Kg. and Sunday Ajuwa (13-6-0-10 KOs) 176.3 Ibs/80kg.

An 8 Rounds Featherweight Contestn will see Waidi “Skoro” Usman (15-5-0-13 KOs) 123.4/ 56.0Kg. against Tope “TP Rock” Musa (7-1-0-6 KOs) 124.5 Ibs/ 56.5 Kg.

Then a10 Rounds Super-middleweight contest between Abolaji Rasheed and Emmanuel Martey from Ghana.

In a 10 Rounds Bantam weight Contest, Manyo Plange of Ghana who weighed 116.8 Ibs /53kg. will meet Kabore Durina of Burkina Faso who also weighed 119.05 Ibs/54kg.

An 8 Rounds Bantam-weight contest will feature Adeyemi Opeyemi versus Azeez Bolarinwa, and a 6 Round Super-middleweight contest between Sulaimon Adeosun and Afeez Ganiu.

Adeyemi Adekanla will clash with Abdulahi Azeez in a super lightweight contest, as Edith Ogoke (160.9 Ibs /73kg) and Latifat Salami (160.9 Ibs/ 73kg) thrill with a 4 round middleweight contest.