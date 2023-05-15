LSF PR appoints Akinbamiyorin as MD to lead Africa region

LSF PR, a leading pan-African PR agency based in Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Tolulope Akinbamiyorin as its Managing Director. With a proven track record in developing and executing successful PR campaigns across the continent, Tolu brings a wealth of leadership and industry expertise to the role.

Commenting on the appointment, Founder, Bidemi Zakariyau Akande expressed immense satisfaction with the company’s development over the years, its achievements so far, and its new direction. She said, “Last year, we reached our tenth-year milestone, and it’s been a remarkable journey for us. Through the years, our work has continued to reflect our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional services to our clients across the African market.

“After an extensive internal and external process, it’s wonderful to be able to promote great talent like Tolu into this key leadership role. Her deep understanding of the Nigerian and African markets as a whole, as well as her ability to lead successful PR campaigns, will continue to be a tremendous asset to our clients and our team,” Bidemi added.

Akinbamiyorin’s new role benefits from her vast experience and expertise, gained during her prior position as an Account Director at the agency. Through her tenure, she spearheaded successful campaigns for clients in diverse sectors including financial services, technology, and consumer goods. Akinbamiyorin possesses a remarkable attention to detail and has proven to be exceptionally skilled at collaborating with clients to deliver exceptional results that surpass expectations.

“I am excited to lead the team in delivering top-notch PR services across the continent having worked closely with Bidemi on a transformational journey,” said Tolulope Akinbamiyorin. “As a pan-African PR agency, we are well-positioned to deliver meaningful results for our clients. I look forward to this next chapter continuing to put LSF PR’s primary goal centre stage, given our agency’s results-driven approach to implementing and executing strategies for clients.

I also look forward to working with our talented and passionate team to create even more best-in-class work for our clients whilst enhancing opportunities for sustainable growth in Africa”.

Akinbamiyorin holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing communications (Advertising & Public Relations) with First-Class Honors from Cyprus International University and has completed various courses in Leadership and Public Relations. Prior to joining LSF PR, she worked at Hill+Knowlton Strategies.