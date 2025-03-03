Lu’ Blends Cultures and Genres in His Highly Anticipated EP ‘Gold Linen’

Afrobeats sensation and Arizona Cardinals linebacker, Lu’ (@ottawasveryown) has just released his highly anticipated debut EP, Gold Linen, out now via United Masters. Throughout Gold Linen, Lu is quite literally painting a canvas of emotions, experiences, and stories that come to life through sound. Adding to the excitement, Lu’ drops the official music video for “Bad” today, which is a high-energy track that’s bound to get stuck in your head.

Gold Linen brings together a rich blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and global influences, with each song highlighting Lu’s multicultural background. Balancing the intensity of professional football with his passion for music, Lu’ brings a one-of-a-kind perspective to his artistry, giving fans an inside look at his multi-hyphenate world.

Gold Linen marks a new chapter in Lu’s growing musical journey. After captivating audiences with his singles “Feva,” “Over,” “Nerves,” and the infectious “Suga,” Lu’ now invites fans into his world, where music becomes an art form, a medium to paint the narrative of his life. With 6 brand new tracks, Lu’ is bringing a new sense of artistry to his music.

“Gold Linen is about owning your story, painting your own canvas,” Lu’ continues. “It’s about vulnerability, strength, and how we find our beauty in life’s simplicity. This project is crafted with purpose, layered with intention, and designed to make you feel good while getting lost in the vibe.”

Raised in Ottawa with Congolese roots and now based in Phoenix, he effortlessly blends English, French, and African rhythms into a sound that is both global and deeply personal. With the release of Gold Linen, Lu’ is set to cement his place as one of the most exciting artists to watch in 2025 and beyond.

Check out Gold Linen, and experience the art of storytelling through the eyes of one of Afrobeats’ rising stars.