There are pros and cons in everything you do in life, and if the pros outweigh the cons, it is a worthy pursuit. Lucas Longmire is an entrepreneur who is an investor, forex coach, international speaker, and mindset coach. He explains how being an entrepreneur is not an easy task, and one has to sacrifice a lot of things to be successful.

He grew up in a small town in Brazil, Indiana, USA, and was one of the top football athletes in college. He spiralled down a dark path after sustaining an injury made him unable to make it to the leagues. Being a troublemaker in his youth, he managed to turn his life around. He went from a manager at Gold’s Gym to an entrepreneur developing a forex trading app and courses. He learned that being an entrepreneur meant that he could create a business out of things that he is passionate about in life. The downside was that there was no fixed pay, and it would be difficult to survive without a steady income. The benefit is that you can work from anywhere in the world, as per your schedule. It also means that your venture is a 24/7 responsibility, and there is no such thing as days off if you want to be successful. Being an entrepreneur is a double-edged sword where your success is directly proportionate to your effort. One cannot afford to get complacent, lazy, or procrastinate over the tasks at hand. One needs to keep evolving with the needs and requirements of your customers. One needs to be self-motivated and not get bogged down by anyone’s opinion.

Luc Longmire says that being an entrepreneur can make your dreams come true. Lack of dedication, grit, determination, and focus can turn the dream into a nightmare at the drop of a hat.