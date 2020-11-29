Lucky Annan Ayisah, a resilient golfer from the Achimota Golf Club emerged champion of the 2020 Gold Fields Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Golf Championship held at the Damang Golf Course, Western Region.

He walked away with Ghc40,000 as prize money.

Ayisah, having won the event for the first time started his game on a bright note by leading in day one and lost the lead to Francis Torgah and Kojo Barnni in day two and three of the competition respectively.

However, on the final day yesterday on hole 15, he made sure he pulled a score of five under par (-5) to open two strokes gap which he held on to win the flagship professional golf event in Ghana last Saturday.

Barnni who topped the third day leading Ayisah with two shots going into the last day, lost it on hole 15 which is par four but played seven finished second with three under course par.

Speaking to the media, Ayisah said “This is a big thing to happen to me because I’ve been working hard to win this tournament for the past 6 years.

“My patron Emos Koblah is not playing well this year so I said to myself I have to be there and win. I wanted this trophy to go to Achimota so it was always on my mind to win it.”

He stressed that, winning the Gold Fields PGA Golf Championship came with hard work and intensive training and advised the amateur golfers to stay discipline, train hard to reach the top.

On defending the title next year, he said ” I know it is extremely difficult to defend this Championship, but, whoever wants to win this must be hard working to take this glittering trophy from me because l would defend it in 2021.”

Emmanuel Osei and Francis Torgah placed fourth and fifth with Standard Scratch Score of 286 and 288 respectively.

In the Seniors category, Victor Brave Mensah maintained his dominance by scoring 219 gross over three days whilst the Tournament Director Akwesi Prempeh came second with SSS 234 for three days.

The 7th Edition of the PGA Golf Championship ended successfully with much more interesting display as leader board kept charging from day one to the last with three golfers from different golf clubs till final day.

This year’s edition had no foreign based golfers due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This prevented the 2019 champion, Nigerian Christopher Francis from participating.