Lucky Mensah Endorses Chairman Odeneho For Ashanti Region NPP Chairmanship Role

Highlife musician, Lucky Mensah, has tipped Odeneho Kwaku Appiah to replace Chairman Antwi Boasiako ( Wontumi) as the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman for election 2024.

According to him, Chairman Odeneho had demonstrated dynamism and efficiency in his duties since joining the party.

“The call comes upon the hard work, dedication and Respect the constituency chairman has shown over the years at the constituency level,”Lucky Mensah said.

“Delegates across the region are yearning for the constituency chairman to lead the party at the regional level.”

The ‘come back to me’ hitmaker further stressed that chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah’s enviable record in the party makes him the best choice for the Ashanti NPP region chairmanship position.

“We can only break the eight with Chairman Kwaku Appiah because he is United, dedicated and very selfless”.

According to him, chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah has done it in the constituency level and is ready to serve at the Regional level.

“Chairman Kwaku Appiah is a visionary leader, very innovative and knows the grassroot.”

“We want grassroot person to lead NPP in the region.”He further indicated

Who is Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah was a polling staion executive and government appointee at the Bekwai Municipality. He was the regional financial secretary during F.F Anto’s chairmanship, and currently the constituency chairman in the Afigya Kwabre South constituency of the Ashanti Region. He was recently retained when members of the association of Chairmen met to elect new executives to steer the affairs of the association in February 2021.

He is said to have held other several positions in the party. However, the party is considering to further expand its electoral college, after an initial expansion in August 2009.