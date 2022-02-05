Lucky Trip Season Two officially Launched

Lucky Trip has officially launched Season 2, following the wildly successful first season of the hit show.

Lucky trip takes viewers across the country with 15 of Ghana’s top celebrities as they surprise fans by posing as their drivers for hire and chauffeuring them to their destinations on the ride of their lives.

Featuring a spectacular cast including Ace artist – Mzvee, Award-winning actors – Naa Ashorkor and Adjetey Anang, Rappers – Edem and D Black, Veteran Actor and Host – David Doctor, Comedians Giovanni Caleb and Foster Romanus, Singer – Besa Simons, Musicians – Mr Drew and Irene Logan among others, the first season premiered on DSTV and TV3.

The second season is set to bring more exciting adventures and lucky trips.

Fans and viewers can look forward to exciting promos and giveaways as well as surprise features and announcements. This season will also allow viewers to vote for their favourite celebrity to offer a

ride to their biggest fans.

As always, Lucky Trip will run for 13 episodes and will feature stars from other regions of the country.