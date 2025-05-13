Lucy Guo Surpasses Taylor Swift as Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire at 30

Lucy Guo, co-founder of artificial intelligence firm Scale AI and founder of startup accelerator Passe, has become the youngest self-made female celebrity billionaire at age 30, eclipsing Taylor Swift’s previous record achieved at 32.

Guo’s net worth, estimated at $1.3 billion in 2025, stems primarily from her retained equity in Scale AI, which saw an 80% valuation surge over the past year.

Guo’s milestone highlights a growing trend of female celebrities leveraging entrepreneurship to build billion-dollar empires across tech, beauty, and entertainment. Taylor Swift, now 34, first reached billionaire status in 2023 with a $1.6 billion net worth fueled by her record-breaking Eras Tour and ownership of her music catalog. Selena Gomez followed in 2024 at age 32, amassing $1.3 billion through her cosmetics brand Rare Beauty. Rihanna, 36, became a billionaire in 2021 via her 50% stake in Fenty Beauty and lingerie line Savage X Fenty, while Chinese actress-director Zhao Wei, 48, crossed the threshold in 2015 through film earnings and early investments in Alibaba Pictures.

The ranking, compiled by financial analysis firm Falcon Funded, underscores the strategic diversification of these women’s portfolios. “Today’s female billionaires aren’t just leveraging fame they’re building intentional, multifaceted businesses,” said Falcon Funded spokesperson Nathan Nolan. “Their success reflects deliberate long-term planning, from tech equity to consumer brands.”

Beauty ventures dominate the list, with Gomez and Rihanna transforming their star power into lucrative beauty empires. Guo’s tech-driven wealth, however, marks a departure, emphasizing the sector’s potential for rapid valuation growth. Despite leaving Scale AI in 2018, her retained shares delivered the bulk of her net worth, which she acknowledges is “mostly on paper.”

The achievements arrive amid increasing scrutiny of wealth disparities in entertainment and tech. While Swift and Rihanna maintain active careers in music, their business acumen has redefined celebrity financial success. Analysts note that Guo’s ascent rooted in Silicon Valley innovation signals broader shifts in how young entrepreneurs capitalize on equity stakes in high-growth firms.

As these women reshape industries, their paths underscore the importance of strategic equity retention, brand ownership, and cross-sector investments. With beauty and tech poised for further expansion, their stories offer a blueprint for merging influence with entrepreneurial vision.