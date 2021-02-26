dpa/GNA – German carrier Lufthansa announced on Thursday that it was launching a new programme of flights as part of an effort to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

This summer, Lufthansa will offer 33 long-haul flights from its main airports in Munich and Frankfurt that will include destinations in Greece, the Canary Islands and the Caribbean.

Lufthansa said it predicted that many countries would loosen travel restrictions in the summer once more people have been vaccinated.

“We know that demand rises sharply as soon as travel restrictions fall – and we are ideally equipped for this with our excellent range,” board member Harry Hohmeister said in a statement.

Though most of the new destinations will be reachable from Munich and Frankfurt, Lufthansa will also offer flights from other German airports through its subsidiary Germanwings.

The Lufthansa airlines Swiss and Austrian also presented new holiday destinations on Thursday.