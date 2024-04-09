Luigi Maclean to Release Debut Album “A Thousand Tongues” Accompanied by Maiden Concert Event

Gospel artist Luigi Maclean is thrilled to announce the release of his debut album, “A Thousand Tongues,” alongside his maiden concert event.

The album and concert, both titled “A Thousand Tongues,” aim to offer audiences a heartfelt experience of worship and celebration. Set to be released on Tuesday, April 9th, “A Thousand Tongues” represents a significant milestone in Luigi Maclean’s musical journey. Featuring sincere vocals and meaningful lyrics, the album invites listeners to embark on a journey of faith and reflection. Each track, from anthems of praise to moments of quiet contemplation, resonates with the spirit of devotion and gratitude.

In conjunction with the album launch, Luigi Maclean will host his first-ever concert on Sunday, April 14th, 2024, at Cedar Mountain Chapel Int. (Assemblies of God) in Shiashie. The concert will provide an atmosphere of worship and thanksgiving, featuring live performances by Luigi Maclean and special guests Enuonyam, Siisi Baidoo, and Kofi Owusu Peprah.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to share my music and faith with others through this album and concert,” says Luigi Maclean. “It has been a journey filled with grace, and I am grateful for the support of my listeners.”

The concert will showcase songs from “A Thousand Tongues” alongside beloved classics, creating a moment of connection and reflection for attendees. For more information about the album and concert, please visit luigimaclean.com and follow Luigi Maclean on social media.