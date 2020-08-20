Luis Enrique on Thursday made wide-scale changes when naming his first squad since returning as Spain coach in November 2019 when he replaced Roberto Moreno to return to the role he had previously abandoned to help look after his terminally ill daughter.

Spain will play two UEFA Nations League games against Germany in Dusseldorf on September 3, three days before entertaining the Ukraine in Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground in the north of Madrid.

The coach handed call ups to Athletic Club Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon, along with FC Barcelona’s teenage striker Ansu Fati, Wolverhampton’s former Barca youngster Adama Traore, recent Manchester City signing Ferran Torres and the club’s young defender Eric Garcia.

Sevilla left back Sergio Reguilon is also given a debut call up, along with Oscar Rodriguez (who spent the last two seasons at Leganes on loan from Real Madrid), while Real Sociedad’s elegant midfielder Mikel Merino also makes the squad.

Elsewhere, veterans such as Sergio Busquets (who has been under fire for his form at FC Barcelona) and Sergio Ramos retain their places, as have out of form keepers Kepa and David de Gea, although Barca’s Jordi Alba and Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez have both been dropped.

“We are looking forward to seeing these players and we have been following them closely in recent months,” commented the coach in the video in which he presented the list.

Following is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Unai Simon

Defenders: Jesus Navas, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres, Diego Llorente, Gaya, Sergio Reguilon, Eric Garcia

Midfield: Fabian, Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Mikel Merino, Dani Olmo, Oscar Rodriguez

Strikers: Rodrigo Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Adama Traore, Marco Asensio, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres.