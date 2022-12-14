Luka Modric Jabs Messi says Maradona is the GOAT

After paying tribute to the late Diego Armando Maradona, the captain of the Croatian national team, Luka Modric, denied Lionel Messi’s claim to be the “Greatest of All Time” (GOAT).

Many people involved in the sport of football think Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele, Diego Maradona, and all the others who came before him, but that statement will never hold water in the absence of a FIFA World Cup trophy.

After losing the 2014 World Cup to Germany, Lionel Messi has another chance to leave his mark in history. However, in order to advance to the 2022 Mundial finals, Croatia must be defeated.

Prior to Croatia’s semi-final match against Argentina, Luka Modric ranked Diego Armando Maradona as the greatest player ever, although acknowledging Lionel Messi’s greatness.

“Maradona is the best, in my opinion. Although Diego is Diego, and Lionel Messi is a wonderful player, “Frank Khalid, a well-known football fanatic, quoted Luka Modric on Twitter.

The first semi-final match will take place at 7 o’clock at the Lusail Iconic Stadium between Argentina and Croatia.