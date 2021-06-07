Joseph Luminary Adzrago known in showbiz as Lumidmr has been selected as part of the top 100 influencer YouTubers.

The criterion for selection based on subscriber growth shows a mark of the music artiste who has been making waves over the past few months.

The Artist, Songwriter, Philanthropist and an influencer is the first Ghanaian ECOWAS Youth Ambassador as honored by the ECOWAS Youth council is poised to do even more in terms of causing the needed change in and outside the music industry.

It is therefore not surprising that his recognition as an ECOWAS Youth Ambassador came when the organizers were convinced that he has been extremely hardworking as far as producing quality sound is concerned and as well as causing an amazing influence among the youth across west African and Ghana specifically.

The founder of DMR records as part of his numerous Philanthropic contributions and dedication to humanity, saw him partnering with Joy Prime during the difficult moments of the Covid-19 pandemic to donate items to the needy. An act many have praised vehemently.

With all these enviable contributions to society in view, his current achievement is but a tip of the iceberg. He has demonstrated to the world and to Ghana in particular that he is ready to make his presence felt not only through beautiful music or sound but equally via outstanding leadership.