Lumumba Calls on African Youth to Embrace Heritage and “Soar as Eagles”

Pan-Africanist scholar Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba rallied African youth to shed colonial-era mentalities and reclaim their continent’s inherent potential during a keynote address at the University of Education, Winneba’s 21st Century Education Public Lecture Series.

Drawing on metaphors of liberation, he urged attendees to transcend historical subjugation and lead Africa’s renewal with pride.

“We are eagles; stop eating chicken,” Lumumba declared, invoking the words of Ghanaian educator James Emman Kwegyir Aggrey, a pivotal figure in Africa’s anti-colonial movement. “For too long, colonization fed us scraps, but we were born to soar.” His speech emphasized self-regeneration, echoing South African leader Pixley ka Isaka Seme’s 1906 call for Africans to “reclaim and rebuild” their civilizations.

Lumumba framed education as a tool for decolonizing minds, stressing that Africa’s pre-colonial history brimmed with innovation and self-governance. “Our presence here is a reminder: we must resurrect our past to shape our future,” he told students, linking individual ambition to collective progress. He criticized systems that perpetuate dependency, urging youth to leverage their education for grassroots transformation rather than seeking validation through “foreign templates of success.”

The lecture resonated with calls for agency amid ongoing debates about identity and development. By referencing historical icons like Aggrey who famously argued that “the surest way to keep people down is to educate them in someone else’s system” Lumumba underscored the need for curricula celebrating African ingenuity.

Attendees described the address as a “clarion call,” with many pledging to champion local solutions to continental challenges. The event amplified discussions on how historical awareness can fuel political, economic, and cultural sovereignty.

Lumumba’s eagle metaphor crystallizes a growing movement across Africa to dismantle lingering colonial narratives. As youth-led initiatives gain momentum, his message underscores education not just as a pathway to skills, but as a means to resurrect pride and purpose a vital shift as the continent navigates its place in a globalized world.