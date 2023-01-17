Lunatic butches father at Abaase Tumfokro

A 65’year old farmer, Mr. Daniel Nsowah, is battling for his life at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital after his son butchered him in his room at Tomfokrom in the Assin South District of the Central Region .

Kweku Nyankomago, 32 years, who is alleged to be mentally imbalanced, inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on his father who lost his left arm, ear and foot in the process.

Mr. Nsowah also received deep cuts on his head, elbow and shoulders and was initially admitted at Abura-Dunkwa District Hospital but had to be referred to Cape Coast due to the severity of his injuries.

A police source at Nyankumasi Ahenkro told the Ghana News Agency that on Saturday, January 14, 2023, the victim returned home from his farm and extended greetings to the suspect, but he refused to respond.

The suspect, later rushed onto his father in the room without any provocation, butchered him with a cutlass and absconded.

Neighbours who heard his cries for help went to his rescue and sent him to the hospital.

The suspect Nyankomago later returned home and was arrested and put in Police custody at Nyankumasi Ahenkro on that same day.

The source said investigations have begun to get to the bottom of the matter.