Lupe Fiasco to Join Johns Hopkins University as Distinguished Visiting Professor for New Hip Hop Degree Program

Lupe Fiasco is bringing his sharp lyricism and love for Hip Hop to the classroom once again, this time at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University.

The acclaimed rapper, known for his thought-provoking lyrics and storytelling prowess, announced that he will join the faculty at the Peabody Institute in the fall of 2025.

In an excited Instagram post, Lupe shared the news with his followers: “Let’s hit the ground running in 2025… Thrilled to share that I’ll be joining the faculty at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University’s Peabody Institute in Fall 2025 as a Distinguished Visiting Professor, teaching Rap as part of the groundbreaking new 4-year Hip Hop Degree Program.”

The program, which is being led by Professor Wendel Patrick, is a historic development in the academic world, as it represents one of the first full-degree offerings in Hip Hop by a renowned conservatory. This initiative signifies a monumental shift in how Hip Hop is viewed and celebrated in higher education, elevating the genre to new heights of academic recognition.

In his post, Lupe expressed his excitement about the opportunity to contribute to the Peabody Institute’s legacy: “The Peabody Institute is one of the oldest music conservatories in America. World-renowned for its rigorous training and for producing some of the world’s greatest musicians, and I’m honoured to contribute to this legacy doing what I love most, Rap.”

This will not be Lupe’s first experience in academia. He currently lectures on Hip Hop at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and serves as a fellow at Yale University. His upcoming role at Johns Hopkins solidifies his commitment to advancing the study and practice of Rap at the highest level, offering students the opportunity to immerse themselves in the culture and art of Hip Hop in an academic setting.

“I’ll continue my teaching at MIT and pursuing my fellowship at Yale while advancing Rap studies and practice into the upper echelons of higher education at large. See you soon, Baltimore,” Lupe concluded, expressing his excitement for the future and the new chapter in his academic career.

Lupe Fiasco’s involvement in this groundbreaking program marks a pivotal moment in the history of Hip Hop, ensuring that the genre’s influence and cultural significance will continue to be celebrated and studied for years to come.