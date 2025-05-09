Lusaka Music Colour Fest Lights Up with New Johnnie Walker Blonde Whisky

Johnnie Walker introduced its newest brand, Johnnie Walker Blonde, to Zambia at the Lusaka Music Colours Festival, marking the arrival of a lighter, fresher take on whisky made for today’s expressive generation. The festival’s vibrant atmosphere provided the perfect stage for Blonde’s playful and unexpected launch.

Johnnie Walker Blonde is a lighter, subtly sweet Scotch whisky designed to be mixed effortlessly, often with lemonade, and is now available in select stores and venues across Nigeria, Zambia, Mozambique, Côte d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Guests were ushered into the world of Johnnie Walker Blonde with elegantly curated Blonde Bars, signature serves paired with lemonade, immersive installations and bespoke giveaways, offering a vibrant yet sophisticated introduction to the brand’s bright new chapter.

Taking the stage were Yo Maps, Zambia’s king of melody, Jae Cash, the lyrical heavy-hitter, and Xaven, the Kopala Queen herself. Each performer brought fire to the stage, but at the centre of it all was the Johnnie Walker Blonde Liquid Experience, where festival goers discovered their perfect Blonde serve at the neon yellow bars.

Designed for the disruptive, social-first drinker, Johnnie Walker Blonde is all about flavour without the fuss. It is smooth, bright, and built to remix tradition, just like Zambian youth culture, the flavours came with an unexpected burst, leaving room for experimentation with the palette and an experience at the Blonde Door became the go-to selfie moment for a crowd that came ready to experience.

“Johnnie Walker Blonde is playful, fun and made for moments like this,” said Ifeoma Agu, Head of Culture, Influencers and Advocacy for Diageo South, West and Central Africa. “We are here to create a fresh chapter for drinking culture in Zambia and Africa as a whole, one that is full of flavour, fun and unexpected experiences.”

From charging stations in the VIP to custom sampling cocktails and on-site merchandise for those who wanted to wear the vibe, every touchpoint screamed one thing, Johnnie Walker Blonde is here to play and to stay.

With Zambia officially onboard, Johnnie Walker Blonde continues its disruptive African rollout. The brand is redefining whisky one beat, one sip, and one Blonde Corner at a time.

For more about Johnnie Walker Blonde, where to find it, and how to mix it, follow @johnniewalkerafrica on Instagram.