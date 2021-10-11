Lutheran Women receive religious training/income generating skills

Some selected women from the Central and Western Regional branches of the St. John Lutheran Church have been taken through various religious topics and income generating skills to better their lots in society.

The women were taken through evangelism, baptism, Lutheran Confession, strategic planning and some income generating projects.

Mrs Benedicta Bart-Plange, a project coordinator, told the Ghana News Agency that the training, sponsored by Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, a Women’s fellowship group of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod of the USA, was to empower the women both spiritually and economically to enable them to play their God given assignments in a more efficient manner.

She said creating a more balanced society required that women were assisted with both knowledge and skills to unearth talents and abilities to serve humanity.

Mr Joseph Minnow Bart-Plange, who took the women through the Biblical components of the training, said the grace of God through baptism was available to all humankind to fulfill purpose and women could not be left out.

Madam Ekua Owusuaa took the women through business creating ventures, how to raise capital, registration of businesses, packaging and sustainability plan among other things.