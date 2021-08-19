Luton Council to partner NPC for Disability Sports Development

The English Town of Luton will enter into a partnership deal with the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Ghana to help create awareness, develop and construct a positive outlook for people living with disabilities.

The Mayor of Luton, Cllr Mahmood Hussain, in a meeting with the President and Executives of the NPC, indicated the willingness of the Town to serve as hosts for the Ghanaian Para contingent for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The immediate-past mayor of Luton, Cllr Marie Lovell, who was the first woman of Ghanaian descent to be elected to a mayoral office, said Ghana and Luton share a lot in common, in areas of diversity and hospitality thus an opportunity to establish a long-lasting relationship through the partnership with the NPC.

On his part, the President of NPC, Mr. Samson Deen expressed his appreciation to the Mayor and people of Luton for their warm reception and readiness to offer a helping hand to Ghana Paralympic Team.

Mr. Deen also enumerated the invaluable benefits the Town of Luton Council and UK as a whole would get in return by this agreement.

The Ghana Paralympic Committee President led a delegation from Luton Council the Ghana Embassy, Ghanaian Sports Administrators based in UK and Journalists to inspect the ultra-modern facilities at the Inspire Sports Village in Luton, which is expected to serve as the camping base and training centre for the Ghana Paralympic Team in all preparations for the qualifying events leading up to the 2022 Commonwealth Games.