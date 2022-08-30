Luvuyo Rani co-hosts the Inaugural Africa Forward monthly series

Africa forward, an initiative of Catalyst 2030’s African Chapters seeks to rewrite the narrative about Africa. Its strategic shifts are comprised of 5 critical pillars: (1) Narrative Shift, (2) Ecosystem Development, (3) Funding, (4) Job Creation and Career Counseling and (5) Training and Capacity Development. Every month Africa Forward hosts key social entrepreneurs, funders and policymakers in Africa to engage with member-led initiatives during its monthly Africa Forward Series.

At the opening plenary session on Thursday 22nd August 2022, Mamadou Biteye, Executive Secretary of the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF), shared on the urgency of investing heavily in human capital in order drive capacity for the African youth.

Dr. Wamuyu Wahinda, Collaborative Value Partners, emphasized on the importance of Eco-system development. She used the Collective Enterprise Model as an illustration of a useful mechanism that supports collaboration for Eco-systems development. According to her, it is necessary that a model exists to carry Social Entrepreneurs from ideas to the market by bringing together all stakeholders from government, business owners, and individuals to social entrepreneurs.

Professor Bhekinkosi Moyo of Wits Business School, spoke on the critical players in the funding eco-system and shared on new trends to attract funding in Africa post-covid.

This monthly series is intended to inspire and charge social entrepreneurs on the best ways to change the narrative. The next session hold on September 22, 2022.

