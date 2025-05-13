Luxury Sedans and Early EVs Suffer Steepest Depreciation, Study Reveals

The BMW 7 Series leads a list of cars experiencing the sharpest five-year value declines, losing €73,201 (65.43%) since 2020, a drop exceeding the price of a new BMW 3 Series according to a study by eCarsTrade.

The analysis of 2020 models highlights luxury sedans and early electric vehicles (EVs) as particularly vulnerable, while mass-market SUVs like the Ford Escape fare better.

The BMW 7 Series, originally priced at €111,879, now averages €38,678 in resale value, underscoring the risks of high initial costs and shifting consumer preferences. Tesla’s Model S follows closely, shedding 64.22% (€60,087) of its value as newer EVs with advanced tech eclipse its early innovations. Audi’s A6 (64.20% loss) and Nissan Leaf (60.39% loss) round out the top four, reflecting broader trends away from traditional sedans and early-generation EVs.

Electric models dominate the depreciation rankings, with the Chevrolet Bolt (57.80%), Tesla Model Y (58.46%), and Model 3 (50.41%) all losing over half their value. Despite their initial hype, factors like rapid technological obsolescence and battery recalls have eroded buyer confidence. “High sticker prices and futuristic branding don’t guarantee long-term value,” noted an eCarsTrade spokesperson. “Used buyers prioritize reliability, low costs, and updated features over legacy or hype.”

Luxury sedans face parallel challenges. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class depreciated 47.77%, while the Jeep Grand Cherokee (48.88%) and Ford Escape (47.49%) demonstrated relative resilience, buoyed by sustained demand for SUVs. The Escape’s milder decline highlights the appeal of accessible, utilitarian models in the used market.

The study attributes these trends to evolving consumer priorities. Sedans struggle against SUV popularity, while early EVs suffer from battery concerns and faster tech turnover. Even Tesla, a market leader, sees its models halve in value within five years, signaling that innovation alone cannot offset depreciation.

Globally, the average new car loses 20% of its value in the first year and up to 60% over five years. However, the BMW 7 Series’ €73,201 loss equivalent to 13.09% annually exceeds norms, illustrating the premium segment’s volatility. Conversely, the Ford Escape’s €12,609 decline (9.5% yearly) reflects steadier demand for practical vehicles.

Analysts note that depreciation patterns are reshaping auto industry strategies. Manufacturers are incentivized to enhance software-upgradable features in EVs and diversify into hybrid SUVs to stabilize resale values. For consumers, the data underscores the importance of total cost of ownership over upfront prestige, a shift that may accelerate as economic uncertainties persist.