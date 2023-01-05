Lydia Alhassan, Betty Memsah Adjudged Best Female MPs For 2022

The Members of Parliament for Afram Plains North and Ayawaso West Wuogon constituencies, Betty Krosby Memsah and Lydia Seyram Alhassan respectively have been adjudged the Best Female MPs for the year 2022.

The two MPs have toped the list of all Forty (40) Women MPs in the House of Parliament.

This, according to reports, is due to their hard work and the level of development they brought into their constituencies in 2022.

This was contained in FAKS Investigative Services’ Report which announced the Performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Regional Ministers, Members of Parliament, and CEOs of the State-Owned Enterprises for the year 2022.

In a statement issued, FAKS noted that its survey focuses on the assessment and work done from the ministries, agencies, opinions from the public and as well as information from the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs). Concerning the Members of Parliament, the team considers development in their constituencies and works in parliament as well.

“Our team is made up of researchers, media practitioners and academia that do the assessment based on the outcome of the findings they received. The survey took place between the months of October and December, 2022 and it was the 11th Edition of FAKS’s project. Respondents for the survey were civil society organizations (CSOs), teachers, students, business owners, drivers, traders, Journalists, traditional rulers and others.”

About 71% of the respondents were between the ages of 18 and 53 while the remaining 29% were between the ages of 54 and 73.

Western region recorded the highest respondents, followed by Bono East, Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti, Ahafo, Western North, Central, Upper East, Upper West, Volta, Oti, Bono, North East, Northern and Savanna respectively.

In total, 4,572 respondents were recorded in 2022 as against 3,953 respondents recorded in 2021 survey. Out of the 4,572 feedbacks received, 3,103 of the respondents, representing 67.87% were females while the remaining 1,469 representing 32.13% were males. Meanwhile, the ranking was between 50% and 100%.

FAKS Investigative Services is a Ghanaian research and investigative firm.

It said, some of the issues and projects emanated from the assessment and respondents during the survey included the Norway court ruling in favour of Ghana, residential complex for Court of Appeal Judges in the Ashanti region, reduction in fuel and transport prices, boost to domestic tourism and investment into National Museum, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, facelift od Cape Coast and Elimina Castles, commencement of STEM education in Ghana, 2022 WASSCE results, Boankra Inland Port project, and Takoradi Port Expansion.

Also includes development in the road sector, Sunyani and Kumasi Airport projects, establishment of two statutory funds by the Attorney General Department, innovation to boost revenue mobilization in Western region, Bono East development plan to woo investors into the region, stable power supply and among others.