The office of Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency has cleared the air over a video circulating on social media in which a female Member of Parliament (MP) is seen sharing her views in Parliament on the Achimota School situation involving some Rastafarian students whose admission into the school have been withheld on the account of their dreadlocked hair and related matters.

In a Rejoinder issue by the Media and Public Relations Office of Honourable Lydia Seyram Alhassan, it was indicated that the said video clip also contained a commentary by one Mr. Martin Kpebu who was expressing views on the said Member of Parliament’s submission.

Martin Kpebu was making his submission on TV3’s live political talk show entitled “KEY POINTS” on Saturday, 27th March, 2021.

In his comments, Mr. Kpebu is recorded to have wrongly identified the speaker in the MPs video clip as Honourable Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

Interestingly, the host of the program made no attempt and failed to correct Mr. Kpebu for making such reference to Honourable Lydia Seyram Alhassan as though she was the MP in the said video clip.

The Rejoinder stated categorically that, the speaker in the said video is NOT the Honourable Lydia Seyram Alhassan and further encourage journalists, social and political commentators and other media practitioners to be more thorough in their research and do due diligence in order to avoid a repetition of such embarrassing situations in the future.

-PROSPER AGBENYEGA