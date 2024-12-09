Lydia Forson Reflects on Voters’ Dissatisfaction with NPP in Ghana’s 2024 Elections

Ghanaian actress and businesswoman, Lydia Forson, has shared her insights into the factors behind the overwhelming rejection of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 presidential elections, suggesting that a lack of accountability under the Akufo-Addo administration played a pivotal role.

In an interview with James Copnall on BBC’s Newsday on December 9, Forson highlighted the severe economic hardships that many Ghanaians faced during the past administration, noting that it eroded party loyalty and led to a shift in voter priorities. She stressed that Ghanaians, particularly the younger generation, are becoming more discerning and are no longer voting along tribal lines or traditional party loyalties.

“This election was really about the people; it was not about any political party,” Forson explained. “The electorate is becoming more and more discerning. They are no longer voting necessarily based on tribal lines or loyalty to one fixed party. When it comes to this new government, it is not about whether we like you or not. Are you going to deliver, and if you can’t, we are going to hold you to your promises.”

Forson pointed out that the lack of accountability, especially in addressing the growing economic struggles, was one of the key reasons behind the NPP’s electoral defeat. She referenced several instances where citizens’ protests over economic issues were met with silence, fueling frustration and discontent.

“Accountability is one of the main things a lot of young people are angry about,” Forson said. “The reality is, is there a global crisis? Yes. But when you factor in the growing economy, we are going to be hit much harder. Now you have a people who are frustrated and they want to be heard. They are protesting and don’t feel like they can protest, they are speaking up and they don’t think they are being heard.”

Forson also stressed the importance of a leadership that listens to the people, especially in times of crisis. “One of the most important things is having a listening leadership. Because if people are upset about something and they come to you and you tell them ‘don’t talk about it’, or you are not allowed to be angry about it, that is a big problem.”

As a businesswoman, Forson also spoke about the personal impact of Ghana’s economic woes. “I make natural hair and skincare products. I source most of my ingredients locally but there are other ingredients that I source from outside the country. And so I have to pay for these goods in dollars and pounds,” she explained. “So when the cedi depreciates, my cost of producing goes up, and there is only so much of it you can put on the consumer. Our ability to create jobs is hindered by how well the cedi is doing.”

Forson’s comments resonate with many Ghanaians who have experienced the direct consequences of the country’s economic struggles. “So now you are trying to create jobs, but it’s harder when people are not buying, especially if you are producing products that people don’t feel they need every day.”

She also expressed how her family in the village depends on her during tough economic times, underscoring the broader impact of national financial issues.

Forson, along with Ghanaian rapper Manifest, who appeared on the show as well, both agreed that the NPP’s loss was largely due to the “anger” and “hunger” of the people, illustrating how deeply economic dissatisfaction shaped the outcome of the 2024 elections.