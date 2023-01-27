Lydia Seyram Alhassan fulfills pledge to support basic schools in Ayawaso West

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has fulfilled her pledge to support some basic schools in the constituency.

Madam Seyram Alhassan pledged to support these schools with furniture while on tour during ‘My First Day at School’ early this month.

The lawmaker, in fulfillment of her pledge, donated 600 dual desks, 10 cupboards and 10 teachers’ tables and chairs to the Municipal Education Directorate for distribution to schools in the municipality.

The presentation was done on behalf of the MP by the Municipal Chief Executive, Sandra Owusu Ahenkorah, and the Constituency Chairman, Alhadji Osman Iddrisu.

Presenting the furniture on behalf of the MP, MCE Sandra Owusu Ahenkorah reiterated that the Deputy Majority Chief Whip would have wished to be there herself but due to other equally important engagements, had to cede the responsibility to her.

She took the opportunity to advise the students to study hard and take care of the furniture.

Receiving the items on behalf of Ghana Education Service (GES), Municipal Director of Education Margaret Kaba thanked the MP for the intervention and assured her that the items will be put to good use and well maintained.

Constituency Chairman Alhaji Osman Iddrisu, on behalf of the party, thanked the Member of Parliament for the gesture and also thanked the Hon MCE for the support.

Present at the function were constituency executives, coordinators at the municipal education directorate, teachers and some school pupils.