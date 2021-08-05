Lydia Seyram Alhassan Receives Personality Of The Year Award At Ghana Pharma Awards 2021

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lumens Medical Supplies and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan has been awarded Personality of the Year at the just ended 3rd edition of the Ghana Pharma Awards 2021.

Hon. Lydia Alhassan who is also a Deputy Majority Chief Whip was awarded for excellence in provision of services in the pharmaceutical space.

In a brief remarks after receiving the award, she expressed gratitude to Lymens team and said it was “Really heartwarming to know that our efforts do not go unnoticed.”

“Immense gratitude to the Lymens Team. You made this possible,” she said.

She also commended the organizers of the Ghana Pharma Awards and congratulate all other awardees, charging them to keep contributing their quota to improve healthcare service delivery in Ghana.

The Ghana Pharma Awards is a platform that recognizes excellence and provide recognition throughout the entire supply chain in the Pharmaceutical Industry.

The Pharma Awards celebrate thinkers, creators and strong advocates individuals and companies that are committed to driving the industry forward.

It provides a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of the industry while recognising the key functions within the industry that promote growth and sustainability.

The awards cut across pharmaceutical agents, distributors, manufacturers, government agencies, insurance and financial institution and more.

According to organizers, the Awards exist to recognise distinctions in the field, and also to promote the interests of the industry both nationally and internationally.

“We also recognise the industry’s merits and set a benchmark for excellence, whilst rewarding innovative ideas and concepts that have pushed the boundaries of what is possible,” the organizers indicated.

By Prosper AGBENYEGA