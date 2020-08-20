World champion Noah Lyles stormed to both the 100m and 200m victories in Wednesday’s Gyulai Memorial while world 800m champion Donavan Brazier took the men’s 600m title in Szekesfehervar, Hungary.

Lyles was in a class of his own winning the 100m in 10.05 seconds before the American took the 200m in 20.13 one hour later at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting.

“I was just out here to have fun,” Lyles was quoted by the World Athletics website.

Italy’s Eseosa Desalu clocked a season best to finish second in the 200m in 20.35. Adam Gemili, who was second in the 100m in 10,28, was third over the half lap in 20.56.

The evening-capping men’s 600m saw American Brazier edge Puerto Rican Wesley Vasquez for a 1:15.07 win. Vasquez was 0.24s off the pace.