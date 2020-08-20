Noah Lyles of the United States celebrates winning the Men’s 200 Metres final during day five of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 on October 01, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Noah Lyles of the United States celebrates winning the Men’s 200 Metres final during day five of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 on October 01, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

World champion Noah Lyles stormed to both the 100m and 200m victories in Wednesday’s Gyulai Memorial while world 800m champion Donavan Brazier took the men’s 600m title in Szekesfehervar, Hungary.

Lyles was in a class of his own winning the 100m in 10.05 seconds before the American took the 200m in 20.13 one hour later at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting.

“I was just out here to have fun,” Lyles was quoted by the World Athletics website.

Italy’s Eseosa Desalu clocked a season best to finish second in the 200m in 20.35. Adam Gemili, who was second in the 100m in 10,28, was third over the half lap in 20.56.

The evening-capping men’s 600m saw American Brazier edge Puerto Rican Wesley Vasquez for a 1:15.07 win. Vasquez was 0.24s off the pace.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.