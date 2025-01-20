Lynx Entertainment begins global music distribution for African artistes

Music powerhouse, Lynx Entertainment has taken a giant leap into the digital distribution space after 18 years of dominating and empowering the music industry in Ghana and Africa.

The indefatigable Ghanaian record label, under Lynx Group Limited, has nurtured some of the continent’s biggest music stars and churned out many global hits till date. As the company nears two decades of operations, it has announced a significant addition to its roster; offering direct music distribution worldwide for labels and artistes.

Lynx Entertainment has partnered with technology giant, Vydia, to provide digital infrastructure to enable first-hand distribution of music to global Digital Service Providers (DSP) without any resort to third parties. According to the CEO of Lynx Group; Richie Mensah, the bold move is to ensure that African artistes and labels are adequately represented in the fast-growing digital distribution scene.

He explained that as the continent embraces the limitless possibilities of digital distribution, there is the need to safeguard the interest of artistes and labels in Africa, thus, maximizing gains for stakeholders. Richie Mensah stated that for the first time, African creatives will need no third-party distributors or agents as they can get their music listed on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal and others in the comfort of their homes.

Lynx Entertainment’s distribution platform delivers music to about 200 stores globally while ensuring content protection, rights management, advanced payments, and data tracking. The premium technology works to empower creators to distribute, protect, monetize and store their content through one centralized and easy to use platform that has a transparent royalty payout process